2022 Pump Industry Awards Finalists Revealed

Following yet another comprehensive and robust Judging Session, which this year was held virtually on 27th January, the Finalists in the 2022 Pump Industry Awards have been determined.

From the record number of entries and nominations received, the Judges shortlisted 48 Finalists across the eight award categories to go through to the public vote.

Details of all these Finalists are now available to view on the dedicated awards website – www.pumpindustryawards.com/finalists.

An online voting form will be operational from 21st - 25th February allowing readers to vote for who they think should be the outright winner in each category. So, if you would like to have your say in who receive the Winner’s Trophies at the Gala Awards Dinner on 31st March at the Chesford Grange Hotel in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, be sure to place your vote.

Places are still available at this ‘not to be missed event’ so whether it’s taking a table to host customers or booking a few seats for you, your team & customers, don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening of great food, fine wine, fantastic entertainment and that all-important networking until the early hours, when our now infamous ‘survivors’ breakfast’ will be served.

