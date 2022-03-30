PipeSnug enters the Den!

Tune into BBC One at 8pm on 31st March 2022 as PipeSnug founders Chris Burdett and Alex Lever prepare to enter the Dragons’ Den.

Chris and Alex will face Dragons Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Steven Bartlett in an attempt to secure investment for their products.

“We are nervous but excited about facing the Dragons but we have prepared meticulously for the pitch and we are totally confident in our product and the time and money it saves,” says Alex. “We hope they see the opportunity PipeSnug offers and we can get at least one of them to say ‘I’m in!’”

