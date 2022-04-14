Gesis® FLEX now with DALI2 Gateway

Wieland Electric's established gesis® FLEX series is expanded with the new KNX DALI Gateway. It allows direct communication between the two interoperable and well-known systems, KNX and DALI 2. As a result, it communicates with devices from other manufacturers that are certified in these systems on both sides.

The device covers practically the complete spectrum of lighting control in terms of capability.

It can be utilized for both simple office applications, such as grouping and regrouping connected luminaires in open office areas, and more complicated lighting situations with RGBW and Tunable White requirements. The device's broad parameter set includes scenes and time controls, as well as operational hours tracking.

Simple handling and easy implementation of the construction process criteria were prioritized throughout the device series.

The device is mounted decentrally, that is, without the use of a separate casing. All electrical connections are pluggable, ensuring the quickest, easiest, and safest installation procedure for the most pluggable electrical installation available on the market. Because the manual operation works without prior KNX integration, the installation's basic functionality can be evaluated immediately after installation.

