Testo 400 multifunction measuring instrument for thermal comfort, air flow and IAQ measurement

Testo have launched a new multifunction IAQ measuring instrument to the UK market. The testo 400 offers innovative functions which make the user’s job easier in every way, and allow reliable, norm-compliant measurement and documentation; designed for engineers to cover a wide range of potential applications including airflow measurement within ducts and outlets, plus measurement of many IAQ parameters such as ambient CO2, temperature, and humidity.

The extensive range of probes for the new measuring instrument is among the broadest on the market. Testo’s popular series of Smart Probes can also be connected to the testo 400, meaning it will slot in seamlessly into many engineers existing toolbags.

Features include:

• Measurement assistant – intuitive measurement menus and traffic light system which guide the user safely and easily through the application.

• Long term datalogging – An optional accessory data logger allows connection for up 6 cable probes for flexible datalogging. While the stand-alone data logger is carrying out measurements, you can use testo 400 elsewhere.

• Always ready to go! – When probes need to be calibrated this can be done independently of the testo 400.

• Time saving features – On-site documentation and reports for you and your customer.

• ‘Hot-swap’ capability – saves time when changing probes between applications.

Find out more at www.testo.co.uk or call us on 01420 544433 and we’ll be happy to help.

Related links:

Related articles: