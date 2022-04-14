Modutherm launches heat-pump ready HIU

Modutherm has launched the MTA PLUS – a new, high performance heat interface unit (HIU) which has been specifically designed for use in 4th generation low temperature heat networks that utilise heat pumps or boilers. The launch comes hot on the heels of the company announcing a partnership agreement with leading heat pump manufacturer alpha innotec

The MTA PLUS is an indirect HIU featuring two high performance SWEP LAS heat exchangers. These allow the unit to deliver impressive outputs from a low temperature energy source, offering DHW up to 75kW and heating up to 10kW. The use of LAS heat exchangers also ensures return temperatures from the MTA PLUS remain low and do not exceed 25oC. This helps to deliver high network efficiencies, while also conforming to the CIBSE CP1 2020 Heat Networks Code of Practice.

Commenting on the development of the new unit, Ian Bradley, Managing Director of Modutherm, said: “Consultants have been specifying HIUs in commercial heating systems for decades, but with boilers becoming less common, the industry needs to adapt to lower temperature energy sources, such as heat pumps. As a result, we have created the MTA PLUS with these requirements in mind, offering all the convenience and benefits provided by a HIU, alongside the ability to still maintain comfort when primary circuit temperatures are lower. Ultimately, the unit is capable of satisfying a broad range of projects and property sizes.”

All internal components are easily accessed with minimal tools from the front of the unit. They are also mounted on a unique HydraBlok® composite backplate, which reduces mechanical water connections and the potential for internal leaks. In addition, the MTA PLUS is supplied with bottom connections to keep water away from electrics and internal components. An optional top entry pipework kit is also available.

A user-friendly touch screen interface provides simple access to the MTA PLUS’ key settings and parameters. The unit can also be fitted with hard wired or wireless heat meters, and is also compatible with smart thermostats including Nest or Hive, as well as home hub systems such as Guru.

For more information on the MTA Plus heat interface unit, or Modutherm’s full range of units, visit www.modutherm.co.uk.

Related links:

Related articles: