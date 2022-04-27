Scottish Construction SMEs get help to go digital

Michael Lennox, Partnership Manager at CITB

The Scottish Construction Leadership Forum (CLF) launches a new guide - Summary of Funding and Business Support Available to Scottish Construction Companies. The guide is just one of the actions from the Scottish Government (SG) funded CLF Recovery Plan of actions aligned with SG policies and the Construction Scotland Industry Strategy.

SMEs in Scotland are encouraged to use the guide to take up these valuable opportunities to build their digital capability and get support to use digitalisation to drive savings and growth for their businesses.

Introducing digital working, from the basics like booking systems to the more advanced robotics and building information modelling (BIM), could help businesses improve their quality, safety, productivity and profits.

The Digital Strategy Steering Group has joined forces with hub South West, Skills Development Scotland, CITB and a number of trade bodies and professional associations to create and promote the guide.

The guide is available to download at Digital Construction Skills website and will be updated regularly.

Michael Lennox, Partnership Manager at CITB, said: “There is Grant Eligible Training for all sorts of digital skills including drones, laser scanners, GNSS, robotic total station, 3D mapping and modelling software, 3D machine control and BIM. This means the full costs could be claimed through the CITB Skills and Training Fund.”

