Nominations for the Association of Electrical and Mechanical Trades (AEMT) Awards are officially open

Operated by the AEMT and produced by Touchwave Media, the awards will again acknowledge the skill, effort, and dedication of the people and businesses serving this important industry sector.

Process Services, Plant & Works Engineering and Preformed Windings, well deserved industry-wide recognition will be given to those businesses, that are excelling in their commercial endeavours.

The seven categories that make up the 2022 awards programme are:

• Product of the Year

• Project of the Year

• Service Centre of the Year

• Supplier of the Year

• Contribution to Skills & Training Award

• Rising Star Award

• Diversity in Engineering Award

• Lifetime Achievement Award

Call for Nominations

Entries are being sought for any company, product, application, or individual involved in the supply, installation, service, maintenance and repair of industrial machinery technology such as electric motors, drives, pumps, fans, gearboxes, generators, transformers, switchgear, and ancillary equipment. Individuals can put forward entries for themselves and their own company or nominate others that they believe merit recognition.

The online entry process couldn’t be more straightforward, and anyone wishing to play their part in highlighting

To submit your vote for engineering excellence, visit the Awards website.

The closing date for all entries is 5.00 pm on Friday 9th September 2022.

Related links:

Related articles: