BPEC celebrates 30 years of leadership in the provision of training and qualifications

This year BPEC will celebrate 30 years of delivering industry leading qualifications, assessments, training courses and learning materials to the plumbing and heating industry and the wider energy sector. Established in 1992, it is a unique organisation led by employers for the benefit of the sectors, and all surplus funds generated by its activities are re-invested by The BPEC Charity.

It is vital to mention the role our Charity has played, as it has funded the development of many projects that promote the benefits of a career in the plumbing industry to talented young people. It organises highly successful plumbing skills competitions for apprentices throughout the UK, which can lead on to the opportunity for selection to World Skills competitions.

The BPEC Awards for Excellence, funds several awards, such as its Life Award which supports plumbing professionals in using their skills to make a difference to the lives of people who are less fortunate, both in the UK and abroad.

