FETA and LEIA join 4 new MSPs on SELECT’s Wall of Support to show backing for regulation of electrical industry

SELECT’s campaign for regulation of the electrical industry continues to attract more backing, with two major industry organisations and four MSPs adding their names to the trade association’s Wall of Support.

The Lift and Escalator Industry Association (LEIA) and Federation of Environmental Trade Associations (FETA) have both signed up to the online resource, which shows the organisations and individuals supporting the crusade for regulation of the electrical industry.

They have been joined by a quartet of Conservative MSPs who added a virtual ‘brick’ to the wall. Signatories include Maurice Golden, Tess White, Russell Findlay and Jamie Greene. The new additions mean the Wall of Support now boasts 49 MSPs and two MPs from across the political spectrum.

SELECT’s campaign, aims to make it an offence for someone to call themselves an electrician when they have no, or inadequate, qualifications.



The Scottish Government has set up an Electricians Working Group to explore the issue and two high-profile consultations on regulation have also taken place, both of which have overwhelmingly supported statutory regulation.

