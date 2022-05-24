Makita puts the power in your hands

24 May, 2022
Makita

Makita UK has expanded its powerful range of machines.

LS003G XGT 40VMax 305mm Brushless Slide Compound Mitre Saw - the new LS003G has been designed for high precision and consistent smooth cutting.

AS001G XGT 40VMax Brushless Dust Blower - an incredibly versatile machine and can be used across a range of tasks.

VC001GL and VC003GL XGT 40VMax L-Class Dust Extractors - the VC001GL and VC003GL dust extractors deliver impressive output that is equivalent to corded alternatives.

CW001G XGT 40VMax Cooler/Warmer Box - this 20litre cooler and warmer box has seven temperature settings ranging from -18oC up to 60oC

