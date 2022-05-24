Enhancement of the All-Stainless range from SWEP with B222 large-size model

Supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs) SWEP is once again expanding its All-Stainless range for the most demanding applications, introducing the B222 large-size model.

All-Stainless is a range of durable, compact, and efficient BPHEs for the most demanding applications that often use aggressive media such as ammonia, deionized water system,

or fluids with high sulphur content, all of which can be corrosive to copper. All-Stainless is therefore highly suitable for a wide range of industrial applications with high demands on corrosion resistance, low tolerance for contamination and/or high operating temperatures.

During the fall of 2021, the B221 was added as the first large size model to enhance a strong and diversified portfolio of existing small and medium size models. Introducing the B222 as the latest large-size addition, complements this highly robust and efficient range now with a total of six All-Stainless products to suit a wide range of needs for the most demanding applications.

Whereas the signature features of the B221 was high efficiency and high-pressure approvals, the B222 complements its sibling large-size model with bigger ports and a higher fluid capacity.

Frida Cullin Persson, Segment Manager with SWEP explains:

“All-Stainless is the natural choice for all those demanding applications when copper needs to avoided. The range combines robustness and durability with high heat transfer efficiency offered in a small construction. With the two recent large-size additions of B221 and B222, each with unique features, we offer the market the most diversified and strong All-Stainless range of compact and efficient heat exchangers.”

