Kingspan KoolDuct provides long-term air care

Over 15 years after it was first installed, The Kingspan KoolDuct System continues to support excellent HVAC system performance as part of the Sterile Services Unit (SSU) for the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The purpose-built facility handles all the sterilisation of medical and surgical equipment for the local NHS Trust facilities. As part of its construction, The Kingspan KoolDuct System was used to fabricate over 1,400 m2 of supply and extract air ducts to and from the HVAC air handling units. The system comprises foil-faced rigid insulation panels which can be used to fabricate lightweight runs of ductwork. Specifiers noted that the speed and ease of installation with KoolDuct, made possible through its pre-insulated design, was a key reason for its use on the project.

A recent inspection of the HVAC system showed that the ductwork is in excellent condition, with all joints and junctions continuing to provide an effective barrier against air loss. Ductwork fabricated from The Kingspan KoolDuct System has been shown to achieve air-leakage rates far lower than those of standard rectangular sheet metal ductwork. This allows the specification of smaller, more efficient fans and helps to reduce operational costs at the unit.

Cleanliness is clearly a key priority at the facility, and this includes maintaining a high standard of indoor air quality. Internal assessment of the ductwork showed that, thanks to a regular inspection and cleaning schedule operated by the NHS estates office, the ductwork remains clean and free from debris. The National Association of Air Duct Specialists UK (NAAD UK) recommends that ductwork fabricated from The Kingspan KoolDuct System should be cleaned using a mechanical rotary brush with plastic fibres (polypropylene is recommended) at a speed of up to 900 RPM. It is also recommended that a plastic ball is fitted to the end of the metal shaft.

The only significant change since the original installation was a new section of ductwork, which had been added to replace a section that had suffered accidental damage. Independent research from Rider Levett Bucknall has shown that the cost of maintaining ductwork fabricated from The Kingspan KoolDuct System can be up to 48% lower than for conventional sheet metal ducting lagged with mineral fibre insulation.

To support whole life assessments of ventilation systems, an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) has been created for The Kingspan KoolDuct System. This certificate can be downloaded from the Kingspan website and provides in-depth lifecycle information about the product.

To download the EPD certificate or read more about The Kingspan KoolDuct System, visit the link below.



Related links:

Related articles: