Sensing Precision to provide airflow measurement devices in new advanced automotive testing facility in Nuneaton

HORIBA MIRA has commissioned Sensing Precision to provide airflow measurement devices within its new advanced automotive testing facilities in Nuneaton

Founded in 1946, HORIBA MIRA is a UK-based global provider of automotive engineering, research, and validation and verification services.

HORIBA MIRA had to overcome significant challenges with the application of its sensors, requiring accurate measurement of volumetric flow over a range of positive and negative temperatures coupled with long term durability requirements of the components was needed. Sensing Precision’s design team, with its years of industry leading expertise and knowledge, was able to provide valuable advice in response and recommended the installation of three of its Wilson Flowgrids for use on bench rigs for assessing performance of automotive heat pump and AC systems. These are designed to deliver accuracy in air pressure measurement of up to +/- 1%.

HORIBA MIRA was impressed with the service saying that “only Sensing Precision was able to give confident answers to” the key questions asked.

Project and procurement issues gave Sensing Precision a very short turnaround time to fulfil the requirements. Dr David Bridge, HORIBA MIRA’s chief engineer, commented: “Thankfully, Sensing Precision reacted immediately and made all possible preparations in parallel with the order”. The Wilson Flowgrids were produced and delivered quickly to meet the build requirements of the new test facility.

Andrew Hamshere, Sensing Precision’s managing director, said: “We were delighted to have helped HORIBA MIRA resolve its problem effectively and confidently, resulting in the build of the new test facility still running to schedule and budget.

“This has resulted in both companies rapidly establishing a good working relationship.”

Further information about the company, its products and services can be found on the website: www.sensing-precision.com.

For further information, please contact Michael Hardware on 07775 925 274 or michael.hardware@mehardware.me.uk.

Related links:

Related articles: