HOZO Design launches MEAZOR 3D - 6-in-1 multifunctional laser measurer, with 3D floor planning function

20 July, 2022
MEAZOR 3D
HOZO MEAZOR 3D

MEAZOR 3D is the world’s most compact and 6-in-1 multi-function laser measure powered with 3D technology.

Significantly simplify the process, from capturing measurements to 3D floor planning. Provides complex interior measuring functions, instant floor plan plotting, and measuring data visualization.

3D Displacement Mode allows the user to move and auto-stitches multiple room plans automatically. Then, using the 3D Tilt Mode, capture the floorplans with any furniture or obstacles present, and 3D point capturing process to produce easy-to-use 2D results.

The laser distance measurer records reliable measurements of up to 40metres/131feet; The patented ultra 3D adapter pairs with the MEAZOR 3D and can rotate 360° horizontally and 180° vertically into the correct position Additional features include a built-in level, protractor, curve scanner, and pro laser.

Along with the product, the MEAZOR App 2.0 opens in October with import designs, draw and edit plans, and share and export three different CAD files.

