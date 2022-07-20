Coalition of leading industry bodies join forces to develop UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard

20 July, 2022
Net Zero Carbon Buildings

A cross-industry steering group, representing stakeholders across the built environment, have joined together to develop a standard for verifying UK buildings as net zero carbon.

BBP, BRE, the Carbon Trust, CIBSE, IStructE, LETI, RIBA, RICS, and UKGBC have joined forces to champion this initiative. Whilst significant progress has been made in defining what ‘net zero’ means for buildings in the UK, a process of the market analysis showed a clear demand for a single, agreed methodology.

The UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard will enable the industry to robustly prove their built assets are net zero carbon and in line with our nation’s climate targets.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Coalition of leading industry bodies join forces to develop UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard

A cross-industry steering group, representing stakeholders across the built environment, have joined together to develop a standard for verifying UK buildings as net zero carbon.

Making building services more inclusive for all

In response to the lack of women and other under-represented groups in the building services engineering sector - less than 1% of tradespeople are female - leading Awarding Organisation (AO), LCL Awards has launched an Inclusivity Charter for its centres, to encourage them to take steps to make their training facilities welcoming places, with flexible course options to suit people from all walks of life.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: