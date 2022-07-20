Coalition of leading industry bodies join forces to develop UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard

A cross-industry steering group, representing stakeholders across the built environment, have joined together to develop a standard for verifying UK buildings as net zero carbon.

BBP, BRE, the Carbon Trust, CIBSE, IStructE, LETI, RIBA, RICS, and UKGBC have joined forces to champion this initiative. Whilst significant progress has been made in defining what ‘net zero’ means for buildings in the UK, a process of the market analysis showed a clear demand for a single, agreed methodology.

The UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard will enable the industry to robustly prove their built assets are net zero carbon and in line with our nation’s climate targets.

