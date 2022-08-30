Aermec raises the bar in fan coil design

30 August, 2022
VEC-i fan coil unit

The launch of Aermec’s innovative VEC-i fan coil unit (FCU) heralds the next generation of cassette systems. The VEC-I works smarter by combining efficiencies with significant reductions in embodied carbon.

The VEC-i fan coil is a cassette-type unit with a difference, featuring integrated diffusers delivering air straight into the room so that the jets of air adhere to the ceiling, creating a Coanda effect and a draught-free environment.

The VEC-i offers exceptional energy savings and addresses the need to reduce embodied carbon whilst providing end-users with stylish units that provide total comfort.

Aermec carried out extensive modelling. Based on a 15-year period of operation and using CIBSE’s methodology, calculated that the VEC-i represents only 18% of total embodied carbon (KgCO2e) confirming that focusing on product weight is a key variable.

Aermec has consistently pushed the boundaries in product design and development, the VEC-i is no exception, it is aesthetically attractive and is suitable for a wide range of projects.

