Daikin Applied launches larger capacity water-cooled chillers

30 August, 2022
Daikin Applied chiller factory

Daikin Applied has further extended its range of chillers with the introduction of the DWDC C series of centrifugal compressor water-cooled models.

Available in a choice of cooling capacities between 1,500 and 2,500kW, the range has been developed to optimize energy efficiency and reduce operating costs. The new chillers are designed for use with low global warming refrigerants R-134a, R-513A, or R-1234ze in a single refrigerant circuit and are suitable for commercial cooling, district energy plants, and manufacturing applications.

The dual compressor design delivers impressive part-load efficiency along with system redundancy comparable to operating two separate chillers, but with a much lower total installed cost. The DWDC C can also be equipped with variable speed drives for additional efficiency.

The DWDC C range is also available with conventional refrigerants R-134a and R-513A, which will also remain available for use throughout the installed life of these chillers.

This is in line with Daikin Applied’s philosophy of offering diverse refrigerant choices that mean the best-suited solution can be used for each application. It has expertise in the use of fluorinated gases (HFC, HFO) as well as non-fluorinated gases (ammonia, carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons).

