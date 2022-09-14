Living wall firm celebrates 15-year anniversary

Biotecture - a company in the living wall sector - is celebrating its 15th year anniversary with an eye on the future.

The business, based near Chichester, was established in 2007 by Richard Sabin and Mark Laurence with the aim of transforming urban environments and reconnecting people with nature.

Richard and Mark developed a hydroponic living wall system, which helped to change the perception of living walls from a novelty landscaping feature into a widely recognised cladding material.

Biotecture’s modular system is flexible, resilient, and has a low water usage and it can be seen across London and UK on projects such as 20 Fenchurch Street (The Walkie-Talkie) and Wimbledon’s No.1 Court.

By staying true to their original vision, Biotecture today has successfully redefined urban environments and we are proud to have played a part in reconnecting people to nature

