Worcester Bosch Sales & Marketing Director takes early retirement after almost three decades of service

Worcester Bosch Sales & Marketing Director Steve Lister is taking early retirement after holding the position for nearly 20 years.

Steve first entered the heating industry back in 1977 as an apprentice Heating Engineer for Scottish Gas. Joining Worcester Bosch as an Area Sales Manager East Scotland in 1994, he quickly moved up the ladder to Director of Sales in 2003 – a role that later evolved into Sales & Marketing Director – before being named a Board Member in 2013.

Whilst in his role, Steve helped the company adapt to the 2005 legislative change mandating condensing boilers as well as helping map out the initial steps as we shift towards a low carbon future, through industry-leading technology innovation.

Known for his honesty and commitment to his team, Steve’s larger-than-life personality was hailed as a big contribution to the company by many fellow employees.

