Samsung Climate Solutions appoints new training manager Scott Young

Scott Young of Samsung Climate Solutions

Samsung Climate Solutions are delighted to welcome Scott Young (TMIET) to lead our expanding training programme.

With over 30 years’ experience as a qualified gas engineer for boiler and controls manufacturers, and 18 of those as a training manager, Scott brings valuable insights to delivering industry-leading training programmes, particularly for those much needed engineers upskilling to install heat pumps.

The need for training of this kind has escalated in recent years as the heat pump market in the UK has grown 64% from 2020 to 2021. By 2025 the Future Homes Standard legislation will make installing a low carbon heat source, such as a heat pump, mandatory in all new builds.

Having experience in both product and industry-standard training, such as ACS modules, water regulations, and G3 hot water certification courses, Scott is well placed to oversee the expansion of Samsung training capabilities, particularly in aiding the upskilling of HVAC engineers to installing heat pumps.

Related links: