TRILUX launch new multiuse luminaire

Tugra luminaire

The new award-winning TUGRA luminaire from TRILUX adds a new retro aesthetic to a wide variety of workspaces.

They say design goes in cycles, which is certainly the case regarding TRILUX’s new linear surface and suspended luminaire. Reminiscent of the fluorescent tube, the TUGRA luminaire’s distinct design scores points where others are just boring.

Having already secured awards from Red Dot, IF, and the German Innovations Award, the design departure is already paying off.

In one luminaire, TRILUX has combined a high protection rating with equally high good looks. With its cylindrical shape and distinctive end caps, TUGRA brings a new level of design to demanding applications such as car parks, warehouses, and production facilities.

This new addition to the TRILUX portfolio is efficient, durable, and economically attractive. With up to 189 lm/W and a service life of up to 100,000 h, energy bills stay low for longer.

It also delivers in performance. Outstanding quality of light is achieved with the TRILUX Varizon optic kit presenting five primary optics, a prismatic profile and various prismatic foils.

Related links:

Related articles: