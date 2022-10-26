Indoor air quality is priority for new Daikin Applied AHUs

26 October, 2022
Modular T from Daikin Applied
Daikin Applied has extended its range of air handling units (AHUs) with the UK launch of the compact Modular T series.

This new product features an advanced triple stage filtration approach to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) in several types of building, at a time of growing concern about this vital health and well-being issue.

The Modular T has been designed to reduce the concentration of potentially harmful airborne pathogens including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM) while also helping to reduce CO2 levels.

It filters outside air to remove external pollutants before it is supplied to the building and simultaneously extracts inside air, decreasing the concentration of indoor pollutants using three separate stages of filtration.

Available in five different sizes, with an air flow range from 200 m3/h up to more than 4000 m3/h, it can be used in a wide range of commercial buildings including schools, offices, gyms, and shops.

Installation is further eased by using ‘plug and play’ connections it can also be combined with VRV or ERQ condensing units to provide a complete fresh air solution.

