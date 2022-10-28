BSRIA and LSBU publish Net Zero Carbon Buildings topic guide

The UK is committed to creating a net zero carbon economy by 2050. This places huge challenges on the construction and facilities management industries, which will need to rethink how buildings are designed, constructed, operated and maintained.

BSRIA and LSBU have formed a joint venture – the Net Zero Building Centre – with the aim of accelerating decarbonisation in the built environment. It is an innovation hub and centre of excellence that builds on the shared strengths of BSRIA and LSBU in field of low carbon buildings.

The Net Zero Carbon Buildings topic guide is the first in a series of guides which will be published by the Net Zero Building Centre, covering design, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings, all from a net zero perspective. It defines the terminology of net zero and its implications for the built environment. Key issues in the design and performance of buildings are outlined, such as embodied carbon, future energy networks, legislation and drivers for change.

The topic guide can be downloaded for free from https://www.bsria.com/uk/product/nyPAbr/net_zero_carbon_buildings_nzg_12022_a15d25e1/. More information about the Net Zero Building Centre can be found at www.nzbc.ac.uk.

