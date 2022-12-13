ECA scoops award for Net Zero campaign

The ECA took home the CO2onstruct Zero Partner of the year Award from the Construction Leadership Council.

The award, presented at a ceremony in London on 28 November, recognised ECA’s flagship Net Zero campaign, Leading the Charge, which promotes the vital role of the electrotechnical sector in the UK’s transition to Net Zero carbon.

Stuart Young, Head of Stakeholder Engagement & Management, Department for BEIS, said:

“ECA demonstrated extensive engagement in this space and reached new audiences.”

Mike Smith, ECA Technical Director, added:

“ECA’s Leading the Charge campaign highlights some of the most powerful net zero stories from across our sector. We are delighted to see our work recognized, and to see that we are succeeding in delivering our core message: there can be no Net Zero Britain without the electrotechnical and engineering services professionals and their crucial work.”

At COP26 last year, the Construction Leadership Council launched its CO2nstruct Zero programme, with associated measures to track carbon reduction activities. It challenged the industry to improve in 9 key areas.

A review of the first year of the programme shows industry has:

Trained more than 500 retrofit co-ordinators, with associated business accreditation

Connected 55,000 heat pumps by 4,100 trained & registered installers

Delivered a 33 per cent increase in EV charging points

Included carbon literacy in professional qualifications

Alongside these measures, the CO2nstruct Zero network has grown rapidly. Several ECA Member firms, along with more than 200 other organisations are now CO2nstruct Zero Business Champions. This network is playing a crucial role in supporting carbon reduction policy development and feeding into government work on retrofit and energy security.

Construction Leadership Council Co-Chair and Construction Minister Nusrat Ghani MP said:

“We have decarbonised our economy faster than any country in the G20 and remain fully committed to supporting the construction industry in achieving its decarbonisation commitments through initiatives like Construct Zero”.

Leading the Charge is a digital series produced by Content with Purpose (CWP), exploring the electrotechnical sector’s pivotal role in realising the UK’s net zero ambitions.

The series of films, podcasts and articles highlight some of the most powerful net zero stories from across the sector, with support and input from industry heavyweights including National Grid, Western Power, Megger, Actemium, Imtech and many more.

Industry leaders including ECA CEO Steve Bratt, BSRIA CEO Julia Evans, Electrical Safety First CEO Lesley Rudd and many others share their insights and advice to electrotechnical professionals who want to seize the opportunities presented by the transition to cleaner, more sustainable electricity.

Visit leadingthecharge.eca.co.uk to watch all episodes.

