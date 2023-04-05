RPS launches new podcast exploring how to deliver net zero carbon in the built environment

Designed to help clients navigate complexity, global professional services firm RPS is delighted to be launching its first podcast – Building Sustainably: The Road to Net Zero.

With the aim of providing pragmatic advice through real-life case studies, the podcast went live on Spotify and Apple. Covering a wide range of topics, including how to fund, plan, design, and manage net zero programmes in the built environment, RPS will be bringing together public and private sector organisations to share knowledge, insight, and lessons learned.

With it being estimated that 80% of the building stock in 2050 has already been built, the first series will start here, exploring the decarbonisation challenge faced by owners and operators of large property estates.

Series one of Building Sustainably: The Road to Net Zero will cover when to retrofit, when to build new, as well as how to prioritise investment, identify the right solutions, calculate cost and energy savings, and everything else along the way.

You can find Building Sustainably: The Road to Net Zero on Apple1 and Spotify2.

To find out more information about the podcasts visit: https://www.rpsgroup.com/podcast/podcast-building-sustainably-the-road-to-net-zero/

Source

Related links: