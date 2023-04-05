CPW relocates to progressive new Nottingham office

L-R Craig Waldron, Carl Humpage and Carl Hubbard

Sustainability and M&E firm CPW has solidified its presence in Nottingham with its recent relocation to a new city centre office space.

Having been located on Stoney Street within the Lace Market area of Nottingham since 2008, the move to a 3500 sq. ft space in the Imperial Buildings on Victoria Street marks a new chapter for the firm, aligning with the firm's consistent growth and success in Nottingham and the surrounding areas since joining the region’s business community in 2003.

Rising staff levels, flexible ways of working and the resurgence of client facing activity were key drivers in the decision to relocate CPW’s Nottingham team. The leadership team was compelled to create a space that was adaptable and complimentary of the energy, drive and passion that the CPW team embodies.

