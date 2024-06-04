On strong foundations

Paul Wetherfield, CEO of Global Associates, explains why traditional BMS applications continue to play a key role in data driven smart buildings.

Building Management Systems (BMS) have had to evolve in order to keep up with the demands of modern buildings, but whilst advanced technologies are enabling the integration of more and more devices and systems, traditional BMS functionality remains the bedrock of any integrated smart building system.

The BMS is evolving rapidly and today’s networked building controls often require a master systems integrator (MSI) to make sense of the many systems and protocols and manage the streams of data being collected. This data now plays a key role in driving energy strategy, fully optimising systems to maximise savings and the BMS, in its latest incarnation, is the central system pulling everything together and integrating with IoT devices, sensors and other building subsystems.

Getting the basics right

Conversely, whilst the modern day BMS has capabilities far beyond HVAC controls, the requirement to monitor modern day patterns of use and integrate with lighting, fire systems and access control at any time of day means getting the basics right from the very start – sensors, actuators and other physical devices need to be installed and maintained by experts who know that accurate results rely on carefully considered positioning. As an example, temperature sensors located in areas close to heat generating machinery will result in inaccurate readings and skewed data.

Without these infrastructure cornerstones in place, next generation offerings such as smart lighting, occupancy and weather monitoring and room booking systems simply will not function in the intended manner.

Daily demands

True optimisation of a building requires an in-depth understanding of usage patterns and an accurate reading of the daily demands placed upon it. Once energy demands and utilisation of space have been assessed the BMS can be fine-tuned to deliver on the promise of sustainable long term energy savings. The power of understanding space utilisation and customer engagement with clients products is self-explanatory. When it comes to BMS Global still offers a unique combination of services – from advisory services and design, through installation and commissioning, all the way through to project management and support and monitoring.

The BMS landscape may be in a constant state of change but Global’s high level of expertise across a broad range of BMS and BEMS technologies always results in high quality solutions regardless of industry sector.

