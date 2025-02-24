Let’s work together

In response to evolving government legislation, developers are shifting towards more sustainable heating solutions to reduce carbon emissions and meet UK government Net Zero targets. By making carbon-conscious decisions with their new and existing development projects, developers are adopting to more energy efficient, environmentally friendly and cost effective solutions such as air source heat pumps. John Kellett, UK and Ireland’s Country Manager for Panasonic Heating and Cooling Solutions, explains how manufacturers are supporting these efforts by working in collaboration.

Manufacturers in the heating and cooling industry have heavily invested in R&D, introducing significant renewable technological innovations in recent years. For instance, heat pump manufacturers have recently introduced low carbon air to water heat pumps that utilise the R290 refrigerant that has an impressively low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of only three. These systems deliver highly energy efficient solutions with increasing low Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) figures. These new air to water heat pumps are versatile, suitable for a wide range of properties, from new builds to retrofitting existing housing stock, including apartments blocks, terraced houses and semi or detached homes. The new product range upholds energy efficient performance while providing ample heating to residents.

Retrofitting a large amount of existing housing stock poses significant technical and logistical challenges for developers and housing providers transitioning from fossil fuel solutions to more renewable technologies such as heat pumps. However, suitable and reliable technology is now readily accessible to the market, making this transition easier. Success in this endeavour relies on collaboration throughout the process that involves manufacturers, housing suppliers, specifiers and installers to ensure adequate knowledge transfer is provided along the way.

Navigating the challenges

Shared experiences between the sector are crucial to meeting changing building requirements. Leading manufacturers are fostering an approach of working together to help pave the way for other developers and social housing providers to navigate the challenges. For example, a recent project between Panasonic and Together Housing is breaking ground by sharing valuable insights of their key learnings with other social housing providers transitioning to sustainable heating solutions. This collaborative approach is gaining recognition and paving the way for others to follow suit.

With a shared commitment to long-term environmental goals, working together sets an example for how companies can integrate low carbon practices within their business models.

Panasonic has outlined ambitious goals through its GREEN IMPACT plan, which aims to reduce CO2 emissions within its operations and supply chain, aiming for a 300 million-tonne reduction by 2025. From R&D to production, companies are increasingly implementing a holistic eco-conscious approach for day-to-day operations.

Flexible solutions

The advantages of deploying air source heat pumps in apartments and similar properties is clear, they can be more energy efficient than existing systems, utilise low carbon technology, are easy to operate and install and are designed for installation into a variety of installation settings. With today’s advances, some systems can operate at higher temperatures. Heat pump manufacturers are ensuring continual development of flexible solutions which meet the unique demands of such buildings, as well as provide plenty of support and training for all elements of the specification, installation and commissioning processes.

One significant barrier in the sector’s progress in adopting these new energy efficient technologies has been the shortage of skilled installers and workforce training and education. A more comprehensive approach is required to educate consultants, specifiers and installers, through to residents.

Manufacturers can address this skills gap by offering hands-on training days at various training centres across the country.

