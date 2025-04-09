Game-changer

Jenka Kaslik, Chief Technical Officer at GB NRG, discusses the benefits that installing a commercial rooftop solar PV system can bring to sport and leisure facilities.

In the ever-evolving world of sports and leisure, staying ahead of the curve isn’t just about the action on the pitch or in the gym. Increasingly, it’s also about embracing sustainability and demonstrating environmental leadership.

Commercial rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems offer an exceptional opportunity for sport and leisure facilities to not only reduce their carbon footprint but also gain significant financial benefits. This is a game-changing strategy that is as much about securing the future as it is about enhancing the bottom line today.

Powering sustainability in sport

Sport and leisure facilities are often large, high energy use spaces with expansive rooftops, making them ideal candidates for solar PV installations. From floodlighting and heating swimming pools to powering gyms and refrigeration units, the energy demands of these facilities can be substantial. Installing rooftop solar PV

allows venues to harness clean, renewable energy to offset these demands, reducing their reliance on grid electricity and fossil fuels.

A great example of this in action is Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC), which, in 2023, embarked on a ground-breaking renewable energy partnership with GB NRG. Through this partnership, the club has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by installing a state-of-the-art solar PV system on its premises. This project not only underscores the viability of renewable energy for sports facilities

but also highlights the leadership role these venues can play in the transition to a greener future.

Financial benefits of solar PV

While sustainability is a key driver, the financial case for rooftop solar PV is equally compelling. For sport and leisure facilities, which often face tight budgets, solar installations offer several economic advantages:

Reduced energy costs

Solar PV systems enable facilities to generate their own electricity, significantly reducing energy bills. In many cases, this can amount to savings of tens of thousands of pounds annually, depending on the size of the installation and the facility’s energy usage.

Revenue generation

Excess electricity generated by the solar panels can often be sold back to the grid, creating an additional revenue stream. With smart metering and modern energy contracts, this process is simpler than ever.

Protection against energy price volatility

Energy costs are subject to fluctuations, often rising unpredictably. By producing their own electricity, sport and leisure facilities can shield themselves from these price hikes, ensuring greater budget stability over the long-term.

• Access to incentives and grants

Governments and local councils frequently offer incentives, grants or tax benefits for renewable energy projects. It’s worth checking what grants might be available to a project that will allow facilities to capitalise on these to reduce upfront costs and improve their return on investment.

Enhancing community and brand value

Sport and leisure venues hold a unique place in their communities, often serving as hubs for activity and engagement. By adopting rooftop solar PV, these facilities can:

• Showcase environmental leadership: Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability resonates strongly with eco-conscious patrons and fans, enhancing the venue’s reputation and attractiveness.

• Engage the local community: Solar installations can become educational tools, teaching visitors about renewable energy and inspiring further adoption in homes and businesses.

• Build brand partnerships: Embracing green technology can open doors to partnerships with environmentally-focused brands, creating new sponsorship opportunities and enhancing the venue’s commercial appeal.

Somerset County Cricket Club’s collaboration with GB NRG is a prime example of how a commitment to renewable energy can amplify a venue’s standing. By installing solar PV and investing in sustainability, SCCC has strengthened its position as a forward-thinking organisation dedicated to its community and the environment.

Overcoming common barriers

Despite the numerous benefits, some facility managers may hesitate to adopt rooftop solar PV due to perceived barriers. However, modern solutions have addressed many of these concerns:

• Upfrontcosts: Financing options such as Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) allow facilities to install solar systems with little to no upfront investment, paying for the system through the savings generated.

• Technical challenges: Advances in solar technology mean that panels are lighter, more efficient and easier to install than ever before. Even older buildings with complex roofs can often accommodate a system.

• Maintenance concerns: Solar PV systems are remarkably low-maintenance, with no moving parts and long warranties. Monitoring systems provide real-time performance data, ensuring any issues can be swiftly addressed.

A future-ready approach

As the world moves towards Net Zero carbon emissions, sport and leisure facilities have a crucial role to play. By adopting rooftop solar PV, these venues can lead by example, showing how large organisations can make tangible contributions to a clean energy future. Beyond the environmental benefits, the financial and reputational gains are undeniable, making solar PV a win-win proposition.

It’s time for sport and leisure venues to seize the opportunities presented by rooftop solar PV. Not only is it a powerful step toward sustainability, but it’s also a strategic move that can future-proof facilities and enhance their role as leaders in the community.

