Industry excellence celebrated at 2025 Pump Industry Awards

On 13th March the British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) was delighted to return to St George’s Park in Staffordshire for the staging of its 2025 Pump Industry Awards presentation evening.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the sell-out event attracted some 300 attendees, all coming together to recognise and reward excellence throughout the pump manufacturing and distribution industry.

Maintaining the sporting theme set in previous years, the guest speaker Perry McCarthy delighted the audience with stories from his against the odds journey to Formula 1 and his time as the original ‘Stig’ on Top Gear.

Wayne Rose, Director and CEO of the BPMA, commented: “It was another great night celebrating the hard work and achievements of the pump industry. The awards dinner provides the perfect opportunity to catch up with industry colleagues and make new connections in a relaxed and friendly environment.

“I was again impressed by the quality of entries, and I am so pleased to have this fantastic annual showcase as part of the BPMA’s support package for the pump sector.”

Recognising significant achievements which took place in the period up to December 2024, the 10 category winners were revealed as:

• Product of the Year Winner: SALAMANDER PUMPS – AquaScan

• Project of the Year Winner: SELWOOD – Complex Overpump during STW Repair and Maintenance Works for Northumbrian Water Group

• Environmental Contribution of the Year Winner: CREST PUMPS – Revolutionizing Data Center Sustainability with AVF-C Pump Technology

• Manufacturer of the Year Winner: SPP PUMPS

• Distributor of the Year (less than £3m turnover) Winner: DECKPRO PUMPS

• Distributor of the Year (more than £3m turnover) Winner: TOMLINSON HALL

• Supplier of the Year Winner: WEG UK

• Contribution to Skills & Training Winner: TOMLINSON HALL/MIDDLESBROUGH COLLEGE – Pump Centre of Excellence

• Rising Star Award Winner: Patrick Worth, ANGLO PUMPS

• Sustainable Contribution for a Better World Winner: WILO – Water Security and Optimisation Project

