Carrier Solutions UK unveils new flagship training academy

Carrier Solutions UK has officially opened its state-of-the-art training academy in Stockport, where it will offer education and support for HVAC engineers across the UK. The flagship facility represents a significant investment in professional development, providing a dedicated centre of excellence for engineers to train on the latest heating and cooling technologies. Carrier Solutions UK (formerly Toshiba Carrier UK) is a part of Carrier Global Corporation.

The new training centre spans approximately 1,300 square metres and has been converted from a former warehouse to create a cutting-edge learning environment. Equipped with Carrier Solutions UK’s latest innovations and technology, it will offer hands-on experience with an extensive multi-brand range of Carrier and Toshiba residential and light commercial HVAC equipment and heating solutions under the Viessmann and Vokèra brands, enabling engineers to refine their skills using air-to-air and air-to-water heat pumps, SHRM advanced VRF systems, boilers and controllers.

Additionally, the centre features F Gas training rigs for industry certification, making it one of the most comprehensive training facilities in the UK HVAC industry. The site will function as an accredited BPEC training centre, ensuring trainees receive the highest level of industry-recognised training so they can confidently offer their services backed by a 10-year warranty.

“This investment in training excellence is a major step in supporting the future of the UK’s HVAC industry,” said David Dunn, Managing Director, UK&I, Carrier RLC EMEA. “We are committed to equipping engineers across the country with the knowledge and expertise they need to work with the most advanced solutions available today.”

