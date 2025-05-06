Kensa completes charity challenge, raising £7,492 to tackle fuel poverty

Kensa has completed a month-long charity challenge in support of National Energy Action, smashing its target and raising thousands to help households struggling with fuel poverty.

Throughout February, Kensa employees across the UK took part in a collective movement challenge to raise awareness and funds for fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA).

The aim was to cover 6,000km, representing the more than six million people living in fuel poverty across the UK, through walking, running, swimming and cycling. Not only did they achieve this, but they surpassed it. In total, Kensa employees covered a whopping 7,162km, raising vital funds in the process. Kensa match-funded the donations, making the final total raised £7,492.

These vital funds will support NEA’s work and help vulnerable households stay warm as energy bills continue to rise. This includes providing life-changing energy advice, delivering Winter Warmth Support Packs to families in need, funding emergency fuel vouchers and supporting community outreach programmes that aim to reduce fuel poverty in some of the hardest-hit areas across the UK.

Stuart Gadsden, Commercial Director at Kensa, said: “We set out to make a difference – and our amazing team absolutely delivered. The effort everyone put in was incredible, not just in reaching our ambitious distance goal, but in raising the money they did to support National Energy Action.”

