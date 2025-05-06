Construction Carbon and CIBSE collaborate to provide environmental skills training

Construction Carbon, in collaboration with CIBSE, has announced the development of the Lifecycle Carbon Assessor Practitioner Training programme.

This course is aimed at standardising assessments within the construction industry and will be available from May 2025. Its development has been supported by Amazon.

This groundbreaking initiative comes in response to the increasing requirement for skilled professionals capable of consistently assessing and mitigating the environmental impact of construction projects throughout their lifecycle. It will consist of a series of online modules followed by an examination, after which a formal certificate will be granted to those who successfully complete the formal evaluation element of the course. The programme has been designed by experts in the field and aims to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively evaluate and report on the whole life carbon impact of buildings.

The Life Cycle Assessor (LCA) training is in two parts, the foundation level is free and is available for anyone interested in buildings lifecycle assessment, with over 500 students having completed the training. The CIBSE Lifecycle Carbon Assessor Practitioner Training programme was announced at the Futurebuild Conference on 5th March, with over 180 applicants pre-enrolled.

Gilbert Lennox-King, CEO of Construction Carbon, stated: “At Construction Carbon, we are committed to driving positive change in the built environment. This partnership with CIBSE Training, supported by several partners including Amazon and the Laudes Foundation, represents a significant step forward in our mission to simplify decarbonisation within the construction industry. By empowering professionals with the skills to assess lifecycle impacts in a consistent way, we can pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

Simon Parker, Managing Director of CIBSE Services, added: “As the demand for sustainable buildings continues to grow, it is essential that professionals possess the expertise to evaluate and improve environmental performance. Building on CIBSE’s other work on the embodied carbon in building services such as TM 65 and TM65.3, this programme will provide participants with the knowledge needed to excel in this crucial aspect of modern construction.”

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the CIBSE website for more information and to secure their place in this programme.