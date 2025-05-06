BEMS market shows promising performance upturn

Highlighting a determination from building owners to reduce energy consumption through technology, the building energy management systems (BEMS) market saw a 1.4% quarter-on- quarter increase in Q4 2024 – according to the Building Controls Industry Association’s (BCIA) latest market report.

Despite the construction industry facing a skills shortage and a slight decline in output, the building controls sector has remained resilient, thanks to advancements in transformational technologies and a heightened focus on energy efficiency from building owners, contractors and architects.

Stacey Lucas, President of the BCIA, highlighted the growing importance of sustainability and meeting stricter energy efficiency mandates as the primary reason behind the quarter-on- quarter increase. She said: “The BEMS sector and construction industry as a whole had a very challenging 2024, but the building controls and automation market has shown some superb resilience in the face of substantial challenges.

“With 2025 set to be a hugely important year in the journey towards Net Zero, the BEMS

industry will no doubt play a vital role, especially as more and more property owners look to reduce their carbon footprint by utilising the advancements in technology.”

Taking an in-depth look at the data, the BCIA’s quarterly Market Information Service (MIS) report breaks down the BEMS market into three key components: product, installation value added, and service and maintenance.

The total value of products supplied to the BEMS market dipped slightly in Q4 2024, falling 0.7% year-on-year to £161.2 million. However, Q4 product revenues rose 1.5% compared to the previous quarter, thanks to a substantial 7.6% increase in sales to systems installers and 12.3% rise in the value of products included in manufacturers’ own systems.

Additionally, sales to OEMs showed robust growth of 17.1% to £24.4 million over the year. This was likely due to the increased focus on sustainability and linked demand for smart buildings, exacerbating the need for bespoke BEMS to be designed and manufactured across the sector.

