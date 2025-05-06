Lessons in light

Zumtobel and Thorn, both lighting brands of the Zumtobel Group, have helped the new Milltimber School in Aberdeen, Scotland, become an award-winning educational facility, promoting sustainability, wellbeing and a conducive learning environment.

The £16.4 million school, part of the Oldfold Farm development, offers modern, sustainable and inclusive learning spaces for the growing catchment area. A key success of the design was how the spaces between the buildings were utilised to create moments that could enhance curriculum delivery. A combination of Zumtobel and Thorn luminaires have created a natural and comfortable learning environment within the classrooms.

The services and lighting have all been positioned to allow easy installation of class division partitions should an alternative layout be required, allowing the school to adapt the spaces for future use. The lighting installation has resulted in significant benefits, including low energy use, low maintenance costs and a positive impact on the overall learning experience for both students and staff.

Zumtobel and Thorn’s lighting solutions were crucial in making the Milltimber School a success. Their commitment to sustainability, innovation and creating spaces that enhance education aligns with the school’s vision, resulting in a broader trend of smart, energy efficient lighting in educational facilities.

