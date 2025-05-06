A Wellcome improvement

Schneider Electric has announced its suite of smart building control solutions have been deployed by the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre to ensure the optimal conditions needed for scientific research and sustainability at the neuroscience research institute.

The deployment of a set of AS-P and RP-C controllers to monitor operations and regulate temperature levels in the new 800 square foot, 5th Quad four-storey extension, marks the latest phase of a design concept that was first discussed between the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre and UCL in early 2021.

A combination of AI-enabled digital tools, predictive analytics and connected equipment enables the facilities management team to accurately monitor power consumption to maintain energy and cost efficiency. Specific attention is paid to the performance of steam boilers, chilled water and LTHW supplies. The network of electrical equipment and digital solutions has expanded to match the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre’s changing requirements.

All systems are linked to the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre’s building management system (BMS) that is underpinned by Schneider Electric’s Building Advisor EcoStruxure platform and remote bureau monitoring that delivers a dedicated alarm management system.

