Future-proofing commercial buildings

Durgan Cooper, CEO of Juberi, and Dan Little, Commercial Director of electrical contractor J Brand, discuss the critical role of advanced cabling and OT cybersecurity.

Modern commercial buildings are no longer passive structures – they are dynamic environments underpinned by advanced operational technology (OT) systems and intricate data networks. At the heart of this transformation lies a robust cabling infrastructure, the essential foundation that ensures both operational efficiency and cybersecurity resilience.

Understanding the challenge

Commercial real estate networks across London and major urban hubs often rely on ageing fibre networks – commonly OM2, OM3, and occasionally OM4 cabling – with outdated ring topologies. These legacy systems, typically 10 to 20 years old, struggle to support contemporary demands such as HD CCTV, IoT devices and comprehensive building management systems (BMS). Inadequate infrastructure compromises efficiency, increases operational risk and significantly heightens cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Why resilient cabling topology matters

Transitioning from traditional ring or star topologies to modern spine-and-leaf designs is vital.

A spine-and-leaf configuration dramatically improves data handling, offering greater resilience, flexibility and scalability. This structure supports higher bandwidth needs and future technologies, ensuring commercial buildings can adapt rapidly to evolving requirements without extensive and costly infrastructure overhauls.

Choosing the right infrastructure for the job

Not all cabling solutions are equal, and choosing the correct type depends heavily on the operational requirements and future growth projections:

• High-performance fibre: Moving towards OM4 or even OM5 fibre cabling future-proofs buildings by enabling greater bandwidth and supporting rapidly evolving technologies.

• Optimised network integration: Blending copper cabling for shorter connections with high-performance fibre ensures efficient cost management and maximises overall network performance.

• PoE integration: Increasing reliance on Power over Ethernet (PoE) for devices like CCTV and sensors requires infrastructure that can support the energy and data demands efficiently.

Addressing OT cybersecurity – a growing necessity

While IT security has steadily improved, OT networks have been left exposed, becoming attractive targets for cyber threats. Securing OT systems requires integrating cybersecurity at the infrastructure level:

• Cybersecurity by design: Implement network zoning and micro-segmentation with virtual firewalls to restrict threat movement.

• Continuous threat monitoring: Leveraging AI-driven monitoring solutions allows early detection of anomalies and proactive responses.

• Remote access security: Secure remote access systems safeguard against unauthorised entry, a critical requirement as remote monitoring and management increase.

A comprehensive solution

Our partnership brings together Juberi’s expertise in OT cybersecurity and J Brand’s renowned proficiency in fibre network infrastructure, delivering holistic solutions tailored to the unique challenges of commercial buildings:

• Integrated design and implementation: Combining robust network infrastructure with tailored cybersecurity frameworks.

• Lifecycle management and continuous optimisation: Regularly assessing network health, cybersecurity resilience and adaptability to future demands.

• Training and governance: Empowering building management and operational teams through comprehensive cybersecurity education and governance frameworks.

Realising the potential

The future of commercial buildings is secure, resilient and adaptive. Investing in advanced cabling and cybersecurity infrastructure is no longer optional – it’s essential.

Conclusion

Forward-looking building owners and facilities managers recognise that resilient cabling and robust cybersecurity form the critical foundation of modern operational excellence. By addressing these essential infrastructure components, commercial buildings can achieve true operational security, agility and sustained value well into the future

