EnviroVent partners with Vericon Systems to enhance ventilation management

EnviroVent has partnered with Vericon Systems, a manufacturer of remote technologies, to enable social housing providers to take advantage of the latest technology which gives them real-time visibility over environmental conditions within their properties.

The strategic partnership will allow EnviroVent to provide and install Vericon’s intelligent remote monitoring technologies and management platform, alongside its current product portfolio following free property surveys to help predict and manage damp and mould risks.

Through Vericon’s user-friendly online platform, landlords can proactively manage their properties with AI analytics and machine learning, offering real-time visibility of environmental conditions within each property. The platform can also provide landlords with real-time alerts when a property reaches high humidity levels, enabling them to respond quickly to address the issue.

The integration of EnviroVent’s solutions with Vericon’s intelligent monitoring provides landlords with a proactive approach to their housing stock, to help reduce condensation and mould problems, as well as highlighting root causes to improve the living environment of residents, supporting compliance and regulatory requirements including Awaab’s Law.

