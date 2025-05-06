IceBat cold thermal battery range launched in the UK

06 May, 2025
Purethermal

The UK launch of the IceBat cold thermal battery range was held in March at the Institution of Engineering & Technology, London. The event relaunched the Fafco IceBat back into the UK market after a 22-year break.

With over 1,500 units operating worldwide, and an installed capacity of 3.6GWH, IceBat is an advanced cold thermal battery that is able to enhance cooling system efficiency while significantly reducing operating costs and carbon emissions.

In basic terms the IceBat enables a cooling system to store energy by converting electrical energy into stored cold thermal energy within the IceBat cold battery.

In order to provide a complete UK technical support service, from system design to ongoing maintenance, Fafco has appointed Pure Thermal as its Sales & Technical Partner/Distributor for the UK and Irish markets. With this structure Fafco and Pure Thermal are now able to bring this well proven cold thermal energy storage technology to the UK market, addressing the increasing demand for flexible, cost effective and resilient cooling solutions. 

modbs tv logo

BEMS market shows promising performance upturn

Highlighting a determination from building owners to reduce energy consumption through technology, the building energy management systems (BEMS) market saw a 1.4% quarter-on- quarter increase in Q4 2024 – according to the Building Controls Industry Association’s (BCIA) latest market report.

Construction Carbon and CIBSE collaborate to provide environmental skills training

Construction Carbon, in collaboration with CIBSE, has announced the development of the Lifecycle Carbon Assessor Practitioner Training programme. 

