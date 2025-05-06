Green Point UK launches new commissioning and health check service to maximise compressor performance

Green Point UK, BITZER UK’s compressor remanufacturing and specialist service arm, has launched a new commissioning and health check service for refrigeration contractors, designed to ensure optimal performance and longevity of BITZER compressors and condensing units.

Proper commissioning is critical to achieving peak efficiency and reliability. Green Point UK’s new service provides professional on-site support by experienced BITZER commissioning specialists, ensuring that every detail is correct before start-up.

Building on this, the new annual health checks help maintain compressors in peak condition, ensuring they continue to operate within original factory performance parameters. These checks include:

• Oil analysis to detect potential issues before they cause failures

• Testing sensors and capacity controls to verify correct operation

• Ensuring units operate within factory-specified limits

Compressor performance is influenced by the choice of refrigerant and the application. Green Point UK engineers are able to use the full range of BITZER analytical tools, including the BITZER Digital Network (BDN), specialist software such as the BITZER Electronics Service Tool (BEST), and draw on the engineering resources of BITZER headquarters in Germany, to optimise compressor performance for a particular application and refrigerant.

Related links:

Related articles: