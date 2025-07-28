Why a boost in water efficiency is key to tackling industry challenges

The necessity for effective water stewardship is escalating across the UK, notably within commercial sectors, as the Environment Agency forecasts possible water deficits in England by mid-century. Addressing this demands a holistic strategy encompassing forward-thinking planning, improved employee education and an emphasis on cutting-edge solutions, as explored by Angela Nilsson, Divisional Managing Director at Aquatronic Group Management (AGM) and Stuart Turner Group.

Nationally, individual daily water usage averages 142 litres. Worryingly, 47 litres are squandered through ineffective devices, defective infrastructure and negligent practices. This problem intensifies in commercial properties, where approximately 30% of water is lost due to inadequately serviced and inefficient machinery, leaks and inadequate operational oversight.

These substantial statistics mirror the wider difficulties encountered by the sector in the last 10 years, highlighting the critical requirement for pioneering answers and the ongoing advancement of employee capabilities.

Proactive planning

Uninterrupted water provision is critical, especially for essential water consumers and high-demand industries like hospitals, care facilities, prisons and educational establishments. Traditionally, the sector has prioritised prolonging the operational life of water management infrastructure, a strategy perceived by many as cost effective and, understandably, there’s persistent pressure to minimise capital outlay on asset replacement whenever feasible.

Nevertheless, the upkeep of older, less efficient equipment, such as fixed-speed pumps, can result in elevated energy usage and increased long-term expenditures. Investing in more energy efficient options, such as variable-speed pumps, presents substantial long-term cost reductions. Furthermore, contemporary technologies and products in this domain can yield greater savings and a decrease in operational problems and failures compared to older systems that may have become deteriorated and obsolete.

Collaborating with specialised partners like AGM to implement thorough planned preventative maintenance (PPM) is exceptionally beneficial for pre-emptively identifying and resolving potential problems before they cause malfunctions. This method enhances the dependability of systems and optimises the efficiency of commercial plant rooms, guaranteeing consistent performance and diminished operational interruptions.

Current challenges

A noticeable trend has emerged among water companies to consolidate frameworks, integrating diverse specialisms (eg. water pressure enhancement, electrical systems, climate control) within broader classifications like building or facilities management. While appearing streamlined, this approach can result in a scarcity of specific technical proficiency. Consequently, possibilities for refining systems or introducing more advanced solutions may be missed.

Faced with increasing budgetary constraints, organisations must rigorously examine their expenditures, potentially leading to postponed maintenance and a subsequent rise in urgent service requests. Moreover, environmental shifts, including intense storms, heightened flooding and extended dry spells, have placed additional stress on infrastructure, intensifying these difficulties.

Arguably, one of the most significant challenges affecting the entire technical industry is the persistent shortage of skilled professionals, which considerably influences the management of water resources.

A persistent shortage of skilled professionals consistently influences the management of water resources

The need for expertise

The depletion of UK engineers can be attributed to many factors, including an outdated perception of the role to the lack of uptake in education. The ageing workforce means 19.5% of engineers currently working in the UK are also due to retire by 2026, leaving a major experience gap.

A skilled workforce is integral to addressing the UK’s water management challenges, across a range of expertise levels – from apprenticeships to more advanced certifications. AGM understands the importance of utilising all technical knowledge, by aligning expertise with tasks through a tiered approach. This structure not only supports personal development but also ensures the availability of appropriately skilled personnel for various tasks.

Using the latest software for efficiency, the nationwide team of field based engineers are strategically located near customers, ensuring reactive and efficient delivery and a reduced carbon footprint. By prioritising employee development, fostering a supportive work environment and embracing innovative solutions, businesses can contribute to a more sustainable future.

Looking ahead

Innovation is also a priority to reduce energy consumption while improving water boosting and pressurisation levels. Taking a bespoke approach to each project is also key. Asset surveys of plant rooms can provide a healthcheck status, helping to identify efficiency savings and provide improvement actions.

As well as implementing more planned approaches, and supporting more expert knowledge, the adoption of new products and systems is essential to pushing the sector forward. This includes AI-powered leak detection systems, smart water meters or water recycling technologies such as rainwater harvesting.

Efficient water management does not come from one sole decision; it is a collective approach that relies on collaboration from all. Only when we start to open the discussion and change our perspective can we truly see the potential for better water management that delivers for businesses and the environment.

Related links:

Related articles: