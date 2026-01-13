Challenges and opportunities

Dr Anastasia Mylona, Technical Director at CIBSE, looks at some of the key trends in the building services engineering sector in 2025 and beyond.

As 2025 comes to a close, building services engineering has experienced a period of rapid transformation. From decarbonisation and digitalisation to evolving regulations, engineers

have navigated a landscape full of both challenges and opportunities. Looking ahead to 2026, several key trends will continue to shape the industry and drive the need for new skills, research, guidance and technical standards.

Accelerating the low carbon heat transition

The uptake of low carbon heating, particularly heat pumps, is accelerating across both domestic and non-domestic settings, and we expect upcoming regulatory change – including an updated Future Homes Standard and EPC reform – to provide a stronger incentive for low carbon heating. Further, government support in the Budget is needed to reduce the cost of electricity and address the current imbalance between gas and electricity prices.

Engineers will need expertise in low temperature system design, heat network integration and new market mechanisms to deliver clean and affordable heating. Developments in ambient loop networks and fifth-generation district heating and cooling systems are expanding, offering high efficiency and flexibility. Practical guidance from CIBSE, including AM17 Heat pump installations for large non-domestic buildings, TM51 Ground source heat pumps, the Domestic Heat Pump Design and Installation Guide and Domestic Heating Design Guide, is supporting professionals in meeting this challenge.

Whole-life and embodied carbon

The scope of carbon accounting has already shifted from operational energy to whole-life carbon (WLC), largely on a voluntary basis across the industry. There are calls for new regulation to bring greater consistency to standards and methodologies. Engineers must now quantify and reduce embodied carbon in MEP systems, whether in new-build developments or complex refurbishments. Standardised methodologies, product and systems selection strategies, and reporting frameworks are increasingly essential. CIBSE

resources such as TM65 Embodied carbon in building services, TM67 Electrification of buildings for Net Zero, and the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard methodologies

provide the tools needed to navigate this expanding field.

Digital transformation and verified performance

The industry is moving from design intent to in-use performance verification, and the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard, expected to be launched in full Version 1 in 2026, should provide additional drive, as called for by industry. Regulatory and commercial pressures, including schemes like MEES, NABERS and UKNZCBS, are driving investment in Digital Twins, advanced monitoring and control optimisation. Engineers require standardised data collection protocols, performance metrics and guidance on using performance simulation tools to inform operational outcomes.

Lighting and vertical transportation

Lighting and vertical transportation are evolving into digitally connected, performance-verified systems. Lighting design increasingly focuses on circularity, health and adaptability, while vertical transportation delivers efficiency, accessibility and reliability. Both areas are crucial for Net Zero, safety and occupant wellbeing outcomes, offering opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration. CIBSE guidance such as Guide D Transportation systems in buildings and TM66 Creating a circular economy in the lighting industry supports these integrated approaches.

Key trends drive the need for skills, research, guidance and technical standards

AI and automated engineering

Artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to reshape design workflows, from generative modelling to automated compliance checking globally. While AI can increase speed and accuracy, robust validation frameworks and accountability models are critical.

Building safety regulation

The building safety landscape continues to evolve, with further regulatory changes expected from 2026 and the creation of a Single Construction Regulator by 2028. Alongside forthcoming reforms on product standards, fire engineering and cladding remediation, the role of professional institutions in raising competence and safety standards remains under scrutiny.

CIBSE is working closely with partners such as the Engineering Council and the Construction Leadership Council, including on the new Higher-Risk Buildings (HRB) Register. CIBSE is among a small number of institutions authorised to assess competence against the UK-SPEC HRB standard and its building services annex. CIBSE is also establishing a Building Safety Working Group to bring together its expertise and provide a strong platform for industry and government engagement as the next phase of reforms is developed.

Indoor environmental quality and overheating

Climate change, rapid urbanisation and denser building forms designed to accommodate more occupants in smaller footprints are some of the reasons that have intensified the risk of overheating in dwellings and commercial buildings. Architects and engineers must prioritise passive design strategies while carefully balancing ventilation, thermal and acoustic comfort and indoor air quality to achieve holistic indoor environmental quality. CIBSE’s TM52 The limits of thermal comfort: avoiding overheating , TM59 Design methodology for the assessment of overheating risk in homes and the latest release of the CIBSE weather data support effective risk mitigation in complex urban environments.

Skills gap and professional evolution

The demand for multi-disciplinary engineers fluent in digital tools, environmental performance and regulatory compliance continues to grow amid increasing skill shortages across the sector. This highlights the urgent need for investment in technical skills and new pathways into engineering careers. Flexible learning routes, micro-credentials and CPD programmes are vital to rapidly upskill the workforce, and CIBSE supports this through the CIBSE Journal, Technical Symposium, conferences, CPD programmes and online webinars.

Looking ahead

The next year presents both challenges and opportunities for building services professionals.

Both engineers and architects will be central to delivering sustainable, safe and digitally optimised buildings. Through research, guidance and professional development, CIBSE continues to support the sector in navigating this transformative period and shaping the future of the industry internationally.

Related links:

Related articles: