12 February, 2026
Quiet Comfort

Carrier Solutions UK has partnered with SpeedyFit to deliver a premium Toshiba air conditioning installation at Tingdene Caldecott Hall Country Park in Great Yarmouth, providing a high-end climate control solution tailored to the luxury park environment.

The project involved installing Toshiba Haori and Shorai Edge systems within a high-specification park home. The solution was selected to meet the client’s requirement for discreet, low noise units that would blend with the interior décor and deliver high levels of comfort throughout living and sleeping areas.

The Haori indoor units were chosen for their customisable covers, allowing seamless

aesthetic integration. Both Haori and Shorai Edge systems operate at 19dB(A) or less,

supporting quiet operation within the home. Outdoor multi-split 2 – and 3-port inverter units operate at 43dB(A) and feature a discreet design to minimise visual impact across the scenic park landscape. All installed systems provide improved air quality through Toshiba Ultra-Pure

Filters, which capture up to 94% of PM2.5, and deliver A+++ energy efficiency performance.

