Retail refresh

Morris & Spottiswood has successfully completed a series of comprehensive store upgrade projects for Tesco as part of an ongoing partnership with the retail giant.

The first two projects, located in Windsor and Bracknell, commenced in the summer last year and involved extensive refrigeration system upgrades and replacements, alongside comprehensive store refurbishment works. The scope included interior redecoration, new signage installation and a general store refresh designed to enhance the customer experience.

The third project, located in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, saw the delivery of a new Express store, which involved stripping back the previous shell, installation of new plant equipment, cold rooms and staff facilities, alongside a replacement ceiling and interior decoration – all completed within a quick seven-week turnaround.

The successful delivery of these projects represents a significant milestone in Morris & Spottiswood’s expanding retail portfolio, building on recent successes with other major food retailers including Co-op, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons.

The projects highlight Morris & Spottiswood’s growing expertise in the retail sector, with the company continuing to expand its geographical reach and service capabilities across the UK.

