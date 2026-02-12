Bank balance

Aggreko has supplied a comprehensive load bank and generator package to support the commissioning of a 500MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at Europe’s largest battery farm.

Located at Coalburn in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, the site is one of many being built across the UK to balance the electricity grid by storing and discharging excess renewable energy.

Partnering with the main contractor on the project, H&MV Engineering, Aggreko’s load bank package facilitated the precise simulation of electrical loads, enabling the system to be tested under real-world operating conditions.

A Stage V generator power package, running on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel, delivered uninterrupted power supply and load management throughout

the commissioning phase. This integrated approach ensured the BESS site met all performance and safety standards, allowing for a smooth transition to full operational status with minimised risk and downtime.

The bespoke solution included a 5MW load bank and 5MW generator package at 33kV, alongside a 150kVA LV generator, HV/LV cabling and ancillary equipment.

All systems were installed, commissioned and supported by Aggreko’s on-site engineering team.

