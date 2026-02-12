Light shopping

Image: Niall Hastie

Zumtobel and its sister brand Thorn, both lighting brands of the Zumtobel Group, are delivering lighting upgrades for Co-op food stores across England, Scotland, and the Highlands and Islands, aligning energy use, maintenance and customer experience acrossmultiple store sizes and formats.

With more than 2,300 food stores nationwide and a strong emphasis on ethical, community-led retail, Co-op continues to refresh and expand its estate. As an approved joint lighting supplier, Zumtobel and Thorn have supported Co-op’s upgrade programme for years, delivering a scalable, repeatable lighting approach that protects brand consistency while flexing to individual sites. To date, around 400 stores have been completed across England,

Scotland, and the Highlands and Islands, with further sites to be confirmed where there will also be lighting requirements for funeral care centres, Funeralcare branches and all areas of the Co-op estate.

Co-op’s roll-out spans multiple store formats and conversions, often older buildings (including former pubs and existing retail units) with unique constraints. The model store concept provides a robust baseline using Zumtobel TECTON across the sales floor, then adapts per site to maintain visual quality, efficiency and ease of maintenance.

