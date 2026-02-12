Successful Bet

Elite Control Services (ECS) has supported a major lighting and controls upgrade at the iconic Bet365 Stadium at Stoke City Football Club. The state-of-the-art LED control system, commissioned and installed by ECS, marks a significant improvement in both lighting quality and energy efficiency and features scene programming for ultimate fan interaction.

The new cutting-edge system was designed by Midstream and replaces the previous floodlights, which had been in use since 2014, with an upgraded lighting solution. ECS was entrusted with ensuring seamless installation and optimal functionality of the controls system, RGBW and under-bowl lighting—taking charge of the complex integration and infrastructure.

The refreshed Bet365 Stadium consists of 104 Modus S1500 and 66 Modus R1500 luminaires, 59 Modus 300 luminaires, two Robe iForte projectors and 118 Traxon luminaires.

Two Robe iForte projectors and 118 Traxon e:cue RGBW 6500K Washer Go Maxi floodlights were installed. A fully integrated Pharos Architectural Controls system was also installed, with three key control points via BPS keypads located in the Match Control, Media Suite and Groundsman’s Shed.

The system now operates at Premier League-standard illumination of 1,650 lux while reducing the stadium’s energy consumption by 51%.

