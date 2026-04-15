MBS prize draw winner announced

The 2025 MBS subscriber prize draw has been won by Craig Woods of Woods and Associates.

Craig chose the case of 12 bottles of Shiraz from Fortnum & Mason as his prize, just in time for his 50th birthday.

An experienced mechanical engineer, Craig’s career has included roles at SI Sealey, Crookes Walker Consulting and King Associates before starting his own business in 2022. On receiving his prize Craig said: “Thank you very much for the fantastic prize, MBS has always been a reliable and useful source of up to date information. A very welcome surprise.”

The MBS subscriber prize draw was open to all readers who subscribed or renewed their free subscription between 1st May 2025 and 30th September 2025.

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