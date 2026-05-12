Elevated thinking keeps the water flowing

Installing water supply systems into high-rise residential and commercial buildings can be a complex task.

Systems must be robust enough to withstand the high water pressure and consistent flow state needed to meet the demands of hundreds of occupants. Yet commercial factors and resource issues also come into play. Specifiers need to be able to select a comprehensive riser-to-branch solution that meets these complex criteria. Here, Steve Bamforth, Strategic Project Director at Polypipe Building Services, explores the key considerations when specifying water supply systems for tall buildings, and how modern pipework materials deliver enhanced solutions.

Designing water systems for tall buildings comes with its own set of challenges. To reach the top of the building, water must overcome increased static pressure created by vertical pipework systems. Similarly, water must combat gravity to ensure an even supply is distributed across all floors, all while maintaining adequate water pressure in the higher levels. These sustained pressures place continuous stress on pipework, making long-term structural integrity and dimensional stability crucial considerations when specifying a supply system.

Thanks to recent developments in the manufacture of multi-layer pipework systems, both performance and durability have improved. By combining different material properties within a single pipe wall, multi-layer systems can offer enhanced mechanical resistance and improved stability, helping them withstand expansion, contraction and the fluctuating temperatures and pressures typical of tall buildings.

To meet these demands, Polypipe’s MecFlow Fusion pipe uses a three-layer PP-RCT construction. Its white inner layer with anti-microbial protection supports water hygiene, a central layer reinforced by microfibres laid in a mesh formation enhances strength under sustained pressure, and its UV-stabilised outer layer protects against oxidisation from exposure to sunlight.

Resistance to abrasion

Pipework’s ability to stand the test of time also depends on the extent to which it can deliver chemical, abrasion and bacterial resistance. Internal layers can provide resistance to corrosion, furring and abrasive liquids, supporting durability in both residential and commercial settings, such as healthcare environments. In high-rise buildings, where hot and cold water services run continuously, and access for maintenance can be more complex, this durability becomes even more important.

Some systems incorporate anti-microbial protection within the inner layer to help prevent pathogens from developing in the pipework. Choice of pipework can therefore contribute to improved water quality and system longevity.

Minimising noise

Occupant comfort is a key consideration in high-rise design. In both commercial and residential buildings, occupants spend a significant amount of time indoors, and noise transmission from pipework can, over time, become a cause of irritation and discomfort.

It is therefore important that water supply pipework keeps noise levels to a minimum. Water supplied at high flow rates to multiple rooms within high-rise buildings creates the potential for noise transmission through pipework. For example, ‘water hammer’ occurs when fast-closing valves, commonly found in appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers, abruptly stop water flow, creating a pressure surge that transmits vibration through the pipe system.

The material properties of multi-layer pipes can help to reduce noise and acoustic vibrations and ensure minimal disruption for building residents. In tall buildings in particular, pipe systems serve multiple dwellings and numerous floors, making material choice an important consideration when looking to minimise noise pollution.

Smart collaboration

The material properties of multi-layer pipes can help to reduce noise and acoustic vibrations and ensure minimal disruption for building residents.

High-density living places demand on the water supply under maximum pressure. But even at the construction stage, contractors face a different type of pressure. Installation and labour constraints on tight project deadlines mean that water systems must be installed as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Prefabrication offers a practical way to address these challenges by moving elements of installation off-site and into controlled factory environments. Pre-assembling systems prior to final jointing reduces the amount of work required in vertical risers, delivering both speed and safety benefits while improving installation consistency.

Services such as Polypipe Advantage build on this approach by combining design, prefabrication and technical expertise into a single, end-to-end offer, enabling tailored systems to be delivered ready for faster, simpler installation on site.

On complex, city-centre schemes in particular, prefabrication and early collaboration between manufacturer, contractor and consultant can streamline installation while meeting performance requirements. This approach was demonstrated at the Trinity Island development in Manchester, where Polypipe Building Services worked with MWA Ecosystems to deliver a bespoke water supply system across two residential towers of up to 60 storeys.

By utilising prefabricated boosted cold-water risers and off-site fabrication, the project team was able to meet tight installation windows while maintaining consistent system performance across hundreds of apartments.

Commenting on the project, Andrew Moss, Company Director at MWA Ecosystems, said: “Being able to deliver according to tight installation windows helps our work fit in with the overall schedule and maintain our close working relationship with the developer, Renaker. The MecFlow system undoubtedly helps us do this. Polypipe have been extremely helpful. Their site visits, installer training and essential technical support mean we can iron out issues as projects progress.”

Higher and higher

With growing numbers of high-rise buildings shaping city skylines, overcoming challenges to specifying and installing effective water supply at height is more important than ever.

For specifiers, this means considering pressure ratings and flow performance, as well as installation method, long-term durability, acoustic performance and opportunities for prefabrication.

A clear understanding of how multi-layer systems perform in tall building applications enables more informed specification decisions. Better yet, choosing products that support prefabrication can help manage complex projects that require a swift turnaround. And it’s this knowledge that will become an essential part of specifiers’ toolkits as buildings reach higher and higher.



Steve Bamforth is Strategic Project Director at Polypipe Building Services

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