Cutting carbon and costs with smart gas detection technology

There’s a silent problem draining budgets, compromising occupant safety and undermining sustainability targets in modern buildings: refrigerant gas leaks. Shaun Evers, Managing Director of Stonegate Instruments, highlights how advanced gas detection technology can help.

HVAC systems are central and air quality in modern buildings. Yet, while they efficiently regulate temperature and humidity, they also carry hidden risks in the form of refrigerant gas leaks.

Refrigerant gas is fundamental to the heat transfer process in HVAC systems. By absorbing or releasing heat energy, it ensures that spaces achieve the desired temperature efficiently. When a leak occurs, however, the system’s ability to transfer heat is reduced. To maintain the same conditions, the system must work harder, consuming more energy and driving up costs.

According to The Carbon Trust, the average UK HVAC system loses around 20% of its refrigerant gas each year. To compensate for this loss, the system requires approximately 11% more energy. However, because most leaks go undetected until around 60% of the gas has escaped, it could lead to a 33% rise in energy costs. Considering that even well maintained HVAC systems are energy-intensive, this represents a significant financial loss. This energy waste also directly impacts a building’s whole-life carbon footprint, undermining sustainability efforts.

Environmental impact

The environmental impact of refrigerant leaks is substantial. Many refrigerants have a global warming potential (GWP) thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide (CO2). Even small leaks can therefore contribute disproportionately to climate change. Annually, HVAC refrigerant leaks account for roughly 720 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions globally. In 2022 alone, the combination of refrigerant losses and additional energy consumption from inefficiencies meant that HVAC systems were responsible for 3.2% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

For building owners and managers committed to decarbonisation, these emissions represent a significant challenge. Small, undetected leaks can inflate a building’s carbon footprint, complicating efforts to comply with Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) regulations and potentially affecting stakeholder perception. There are F Gas regulations, which make leak detection and monitoring mandatory depending on system size, to consider. Penalties for non-compliance are significant – the Environment Agency can issue fines of up to £200,000 for offences such as failing to carry out checks or not installing mandatory detection equipment.

Health and safety

Beyond financial and environmental concerns, leaked HVAC gases pose direct health risks to building occupants. Exposure can trigger symptoms ranging from skin and eye irritation, headaches and nausea to more serious effects including coughing, breathing difficulties and vomiting. In confined spaces, higher concentrations can result in unconsciousness and even asphyxiation.

The safety challenge is particularly acute because refrigerant gases are generally colourless, odourless and tasteless. Without specialist detection equipment, they remain entirely undetectable, leaving occupants vulnerable to exposure without any warning signs.

Beyond reactive maintenance

Traditional HVAC maintenance focuses on scheduled inspections and reactive repairs. However, leaks caused by vibration, corrosion and low-quality insulation can develop between service visits, remaining undetected for months. Regular maintenance alone often proves ineffective at catching problems before they escalate.

Advanced gas detection technology transforms this approach. By implementing proactive monitoring systems, building owners and managers can discover and address issues before they deteriorate into serious problems.

Recent advances in self-contained gas sensor technology have made identifying and fixing leaks simpler and more cost effective. Modern detectors equipped with semiconductor or infrared sensing elements identify both HVAC and non-HVAC gases with precision. Their sensitivity can be customised for specific environments by configuring them to operate within pre-defined mixtures of gases and air.

Built-in LED indicators and audio-visual alarms alert facilities personnel immediately when leaks are detected, enabling rapid response. Integration with building management systems enables automated responses, from increasing ventilation to shutting down affected zones.

Additionally, some detectors include active filters to prevent interference from irrelevant gases. This prolongs sensor life, reduces maintenance requirements and ensures ongoing reliability. From an operational perspective, these features can deliver significant energy cost savings, often providing a return on investment within just two years.

Triple benefits

Smart gas detection systems deliver a triple benefit for modern building operations. First, they safeguard occupants by preventing exposure to hazardous refrigerant gases. Second, they reduce energy consumption by ensuring HVAC systems operate efficiently, cutting both operational costs and unnecessary carbon emissions. Third, they support environmental and regulatory goals by mitigating the contribution of leaks to greenhouse gas emissions.

For facilities managers, building operators and service contractors, the adoption of advanced gas detection technology offers a practical strategy for developing resilient, low emission buildings. By integrating proactive monitoring into HVAC maintenance routines, they can address issues early, protect human health, and ensure long-term operational efficiency.

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